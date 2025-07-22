Kimberly Milburn returns to Danville for recital Published 10:55 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Vocalist and Danville native Kimberly Milburn will return to her alma mater for a recital at the Gravely Hall Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Aug. 3, at 3 p.m. The Danville High School graduate will be joined by pianist and current DHS teacher Melinda Morgan. A brief audience Q&A will follow the performance.

Milburn, a mezzo-soprano, expressed excitement about returning to the school where her passion for performance began.

“At DHS, I was encouraged to be creative, to think about the wider world, the big picture,” she said. “DHS teachers and administrators taught us to be excellent and to believe that absolutely nothing was out of reach, an uncommon sentiment.”

The hour-long program will include a range of music centered around themes of love and hope. Selections will feature Italian songs, Mexican folk songs arranged by Manuel M. Ponce, and pieces by composers Schubert, Bizet, and Bolcom. The recital will close with classic musical theatre numbers.

“This recital is meant to be accessible and uplifting,” Milburn said. “I hope we can bring a little light in an uncertain time and inspire and speak honestly to the next generation of artists.”

Event Details

Date and Time: Sunday, Aug. 3, at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2:45 p.m.)

• Location: Gravely Hall Performing Arts Center, 115 E. Lexington Ave., Danville, KY 40422 (use side entrance)

• Admission: $17 in advance, $20 at the door. Free for Danville Independent Schools students. Limited Pay What You Can tickets available.

• Tickets and Info: www.kimberlymilburn.com Email newsletter signup

About Kimberly Milburn

Milburn, now based in New York City, is an emerging opera and musical theatre performer. This spring, she made her role and company debut as Suzuki in Madama Butterfly with Amore Opera. Her recent credits include performances with dell’Arte Opera Ensemble, the Bronx Opera’s outreach program, the Village Light Opera, and others. She has appeared at venues such as Weill Recital Hall, the REACH at Kennedy Center, and Symphony Space. Milburn has trained with the voice studio of Michael Paul, the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, and HB Studio. She is also an alumna of the Danville Children’s Choir and the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts.

About Melinda Morgan

Melinda Morgan lives in Danville with her husband, Chris, and has taught at Danville High School for six years. A lifelong pianist, she has contributed her talents to church music, high school and community choirs, theatre productions, weddings, and more.