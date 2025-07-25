Renee Helen Fechter, 67

Published 11:40 am Friday, July 25, 2025

Brooklyn, NY – Danville, KY May 30, 1958 – July 13, 2025 With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Renee Helen Fechter, who left us peacefully on July 13, 2025, in Danville, Kentucky, at the age of 67. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Renee lived a life defined by resilience, humor, and quiet strength. She is survived by her children: Larry Treharn Jr, Noel Treharn and Tina Delzatto, Grandchildren: Jason Delzatto Jr, Julian Delzatto, Ezekiel Treharn and Penelope Delzatto, her siblings Jayne Stworzyjanek, Madonna Fechter and Brad Fechter, and a wide circle of extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 23rd in Lake Worth, FL. to celebrate Renee’s life and legacy. Please reach out to Noel Treharn or Tina Delzatto for more information regarding the Celebration of Life. Renee will be deeply missed and forever remembered.