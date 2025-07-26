Traffic pattern changes implemented on Skywatch Drive

josely.labaerrere@bluegassnewsmedia.com

New traffic flow changes took effect on Skywatch Drive near the intersection by Kroger and Starbucks on Wednesday, July 24, following the application of new road striping by the city, weather permitting.

The changes, aimed at improving safety and efficiency in the high-traffic shopping area, altered how drivers enter and exit the intersection and surrounding businesses.

The right-hand lane approaching the intersection from the Starbucks side of Skywatch Drive was removed. Motorists on that side were required to loop around Starbucks or enter from the Kroger side in order to approach the light. At the intersection, drivers could still turn left, right, or go straight toward Chick-fil-A, as that portion of the traffic pattern remained unchanged.

A significant update prohibited left turns at the stop sign near Starbucks. Drivers exiting from that direction were required to stop, yield to incoming traffic, and then either proceed straight to the light or turn right onto Skywatch Drive. Drivers could also navigate through the Kroger parking lot to reach alternative exit routes.

Those exiting from the Kroger side of Skywatch were required to exit directly onto the Danville Bypass unless they bypassed the intersection by continuing through the parking lot toward Liquor Barn or Hobby Lobby.

Incoming traffic into the shopping center continued to move freely in all directions, with no restrictions on entry.

City officials acknowledged that the changes may have caused some initial confusion as drivers adjusted to the new patterns. Drivers were encouraged to pay close attention to new signage and road markings.

For further information, residents were advised to contact Danville City Hall at 859-238-1200.