Published 1:23 pm Monday, July 28, 2025

Frederick “Fred” William Cummings, 81, of Junction City, passed away on July 23, 2025 in an automobile accident in Junction City. He was born in Carthage, New York on January 27, 1944 to the late Lorne and Bertha Stoddard Cummings. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathleen Pickel Cummings. Fred managed Paper Mills during his career; living in New York, Philadelphia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and ended his career in Harrodsburg. He was an avid Yankees and Green Bay Packers fan, which he was a shareholder in. He was a family man; a devoted husband, who loved his wife of 60 years and who was so proud of his sons and grandchildren. He had a special granddaughter, Jenna, who was the apple of his eye. Surviving are his three sons, Scott Cummings (Tina) of New York, Wayne Cummings (Deborah) of Ohio, and Trent Cummings (Emily) of Owensboro; grandchildren, Cory Cummings, Joshua Cummings, Tyler Cummings and Jenna Marvin (Tyler); seven great-grandchildren; a brother, David Cummings (Kay) of Tennessee and sisters, Linda Beck (Tom) of New York and Kristine Wilson (Tom) of New York. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Preston Pruitt Spurlin Funeral Home. www.preston-pruitt.com