Published 1:22 pm Monday, July 28, 2025

Wilhelemenia P. Crawford, 90, was called to eternal rest on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. She was born on January 31, 1935 in Liberty, KY to the late Marshall and Edith Wilkinson Patton and attended Indian Creek School in Casey County. She was a faithful member of Mt. Salem – Indian Creek. Wilhelemenia loved to sew and cook, and she did both very well. In addition to her parents, Wilhelemenia was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Shemeeka Crawford, her brothers, Donald Ray, Clifford, and James Patton, her sisters, Wilma Gooch, Gladys Bridgewater, and Beulah Horry. Wilhelemenia leaves behind to cherish her memory, four sons, James (Valerie) Crawford, Michael (Cheryl) Crawford, Gregory Crawford, Marshall (Tammie) Crawford; one sister, Loretta (Ray) Short; four brothers, Lester Patton, Willis (Dorothy) Patton, Kenneth (Bonita) Patton, Thomas (Karen) Patton; fifteen grandchildren, Alonzo (India) Alcorn, Sedetria (Anthony) Sumerall, Jamea (Corey) Crawford-Railley, Jeremy (Susan), Chase Wofford, Desire Wofford, Shequoyah Hill, Tremeeka Crawford, James Gregory (Makenzie) Crawford, , Krystal Napier Burdette, DeAnne Crawford, Mariah Crawford and Tanner Crawford, Helena Walker, Carl Walker; 34 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and a special friend, Betty Burton, who find comfort in the memories and everlasting love they shared. A special nephew, Jerry Gooch, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins also survives her. Although “Menia” is gone, she will live in our hearts forever. Arrangements were entrusted to Preston Pruitt Spurlin Funeral Home. www.preston-pruitt.com