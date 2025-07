Published 8:08 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Gwendolyn Penman Wilhite, 77, unexpectedly transitioned on July 27, 2025. She is the mother of Althea Penman Lear. Services will be Saturday, August 2; Visitation 11 to 1 and Celebration of Life following immediately thereafter at First Missionary Baptist Church in Stanford, where Rev. Jerry Wilkinson is the Pastor. Morgan Funeral Home of Versailles is entrusted with services.