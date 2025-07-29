Trail Adventure Quest invites youth to discover mountain biking magic in Danville

josely.labarrere@bluegrassnewsmedia.com

Local youth and families are invited to gear up for a day of discovery, adventure, and trail riding during the “Trail Adventure Quest: Hunt for the Lost Spark” on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Woven Wire MTB Trail in Danville.

Hosted by the Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling League (KICL), the event offers middle and high school students — grades 5 through 12 — and their parents a chance to meet coaches from the Danville Composite Mountain Bike Team and learn about local mountain biking opportunities.

The day kicks off with fellowship check-in from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a “Parade of Fellowships” at 10 a.m. Quest activities run until 2 p.m., concluding with a closing ceremony.

“This is a unique way to introduce kids and families to the world of trail riding in a fun, imaginative setting,” organizers said.

To participate, families must check in at the registration tent by 9:30 a.m. A parent or legal guardian must be present throughout the event and sign an electronic waiver. Parents are also welcome to sign a waiver to ride alongside the team.

All participants must be accompanied by a licensed KICL coach while on the trail and during activities. Riders are required to bring a working mountain bike with knobby tires, a helmet, and a water bottle or hydration pack. BMX and single-speed bikes are not permitted due to risk mitigation protocols.

The event ends with a community recitation of the “Oath of the Trail Rider,” which celebrates the joy and spirit of the ride: “I ride not for prize, but for play. I ride for me, for now, for joy.”

For more information, visit www.kentuckymtb.org.