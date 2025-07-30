Brohm shows his lighter side at ACC Kickoff with Miller Moss tale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm isn’t known for his clever remarks, motivational sayings or jokes. He is all football all the time, plainspeaking and serious. But he showed another side to his persona during Louisville’s appearance at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. Wednesday with an entertaining anecdote about new quarterback Miller Moss and a humorous observation about his time as a player at U of L under Howard Schnellenberger.

Moss, of course, is the fellow who came out of nowhere after a disappointing regular season for USC to blitz the Cardinals with six touchdown passes in the Trojans’ 42-28 romp in the Holiday Bowl at the end of the 2023 season before ironically transferring to Louisville for the upcoming campaign.

Brohm joked about that bad memory during an ACC Network interview following his formal press conference, explaining that Moss’ girlfriend teased him about the game after his recruitment when the trio was at Churchill Downs during Derby weekend.

“It’s a bad memory that you bring up,” Brohm said when asked about Moss. “His girlfriend, who is a very attractive young lady — they’ve been dating for a while — came in for Derby week. We were at the track together, and she brought up the game and how great he played. I finally said, ‘You know what? We were so terrible that game, any bum could’ve completed those passes.’ But that said, he had a great game against us. I’m glad he’s on our team now.”

On his way to the half-dozen TDs, Moss completed 23-of-33 passes for 372 yards, with one interception. He played in nine games for USC last season, completing 64.4 percent of his throws for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns, but he was benched late in the season.

Asked about the synchronicity of winding up at U of L to complete his career, Moss said:

“Yeah, it’s kind of a random coincidence or full circle moment, whatever you want to call it. That (Holiday Bowl) was my first time playing significant snaps in college football, and it was a great experience. I don’t get caught up in that too much. Fans will come up and say stuff to me. I’ll just let them know that we’re going to make up for it this year. Looking forward to a great season.”

Moss will be Brohm’s third quarterback in as many years at U of L and he has recruited about 25 players from the transfer portal each season, meaning that he has to deal with virtually a new team every year.

“I may be a little different from other coaches,” he said. “We’re not scared to have a new roster every year. That’s kind of what this game has gone to. I didn’t make the rules. The roster is going to change, but you’ve got to continue to build your team and improve it, and that requires spending a lot of time with the new players all spring and all summer. I don’t vacation a lot in the summer. We’re there with our players. It’s vital that we get our guys ready to go for game one.

“And I spend a ton of time with our quarterbacks to kind of get to know them, to joke around with them and have some fun. For them to get to know the head coach, to kind of see how he sees things, watch film with them, go into depth and detail. Just do it over and over again so that they feel comfortable and understand how things work.”

As for Brohm’s time as a quarterback for Schnellenberger, he noted with a smile that there were certain things the late coach did during practice that wouldn’t be allowed now. Such as a lack of water.

“There’d be like 100 players, and he’d have like 50 glasses of water,” Brohm said. “And he’d set the table up about 400 yards away, so if you want to jog over there and get one, go on. Otherwise, here we go.”