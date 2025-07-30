Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center to open renovated inpatient behavioral health unit

Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center will open a newly-renovated inpatient behavioral health unit on the fifth floor of its Johnson Tower on Aug. 4, relocating the unit from its current home in the hospital’s North Wing.

The move comes as the hospital prepares to demolish the North Wing to make room for future expansion. The updated space in the Johnson Tower, which houses other patient care units, will provide a modern, therapeutic environment for adults receiving behavioral health treatment.

“We are excited to move our inpatient behavioral health unit to a newly-renovated space in the patient care tower,” said Travis Thatcher-Curtis, assistant chief nursing officer at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. “The new location will offer a modernized environment with more spacious areas for our patients.”

The unit offers short-term inpatient treatment to adults age 18 and older with a range of behavioral health diagnoses. Specialized services are also available for geriatric patients age 65 and older.

Care on the unit is provided using a multidisciplinary approach that includes physicians, advanced practice providers, licensed nurses, mental health technicians, counselors, social workers, activity therapists, intake coordinators and discharge planners. Treatments include a combination of medication management, group therapy, individual counseling and therapeutic activities customized to each patient’s needs and goals.

The renovated unit features a secure, therapeutic environment with designated spaces for group therapy, quiet activities and social interaction. It includes 15 total beds, with five rooms offering double occupancy.

Ephraim McDowell hosted a ribbon-cutting and open house for the new unit on July 16, ahead of the August opening.