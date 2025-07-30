Mark D. Williams, 80

Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Mark D. Williams, age 80, of Dexter, Michigan, passed away on Jul 28, 2025. Mark was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 20, 1945, to parents Robert Nash Williams and Helen Jean McNamara Williams, who preceded him in death. Mark is survived by his wife, Linda Halas Williams; his children, Katherine Nash (Robert) Camp of Lexington, Kentucky, Paul Douglas (Katherine) Williams of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Benjamin Thomas (Emily Ramacciotti) Williams of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Madeline Camp, Margaret and Claire Williams, Thomas and Norah Williams; sister, Ellen (John – deceased) Shafer, brother John (Lisa) Williams; and his nieces and nephew. Mark traveled extensively in his career and life, having lived in Windsor Locks Connecticut, Danville Kentucky where he raised his three children, Neckartenzlingen, Germany, Racine, Wisconsin and finally in Dexter. Mark graduated from St. Edward High School in Lakewood, OH, University of Detroit (now Detroit Mercy), and Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio where he obtained a Masters of Business Administration. He was an active member of his community. He was a S.C.O.R.E member, and a member of St. Mary’s Student Parish in Ann Arbor. He enjoyed woodworking, playing piano, playing in his golf league, and spending time with his family. His work history includes time at Hamilton Standard, Eaton Corporation, Signet Systems, and at Modine Manufacturing in Racine, Wisconsin where he retired as an executive with the company. Mark’s memory will be cherished by all those who knew him. A funeral service honoring Mark’s life will be held on Thursday, July 31, at 11:30am with visitation beginning at 10:30am, at Nie Funeral Home 3767 W. Liberty Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48103. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to NPR or PBS.