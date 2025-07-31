Anthony-Towns, Epps, Flynn among six to be inducted into UK HOF

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added six new members to its athletic Hall of Fame Class on Wednesday.

The 2025 class of inductees include Karl-Anthony Towns, Doug Flynn, Makayla Epps, Josh Allen, Abbey Cheek-Ramsey and Sonia Hahn.

The new members will be inducted on Hall of Fame weekend Sept. 12-13.

–Towns played for the Wildcats in 2015 and helped lead Kentucky to a 38-1 season, which included a perfect regular season. In his lone season at Kentucky, Towns was Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year and was NCAA Regional Most Outstanding Player and a first-team, all-conference performer. He was first pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and played for the Minnesota Timberwolves before being traded to the New Knicks last year.

–Allen played at Kentucky from 2015-18 and was the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was national defensive Player of the Year as a senior and help lead the Wildcats to 10 wins and a victory over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. He just completed his sixth season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

–Epps, daughter of former Kentucky guard Anthony Epps, played for the Wildcats and Matthew Mitchell from 2014-17 and is the school’s sixth all-time leading scorer with 1,790 points. She tied a Memorial Coliseum record with 42 points and helped Kentucky compile a 97-38 record in her four seasons. The Wildcats also reached the NCAA Tournament in each of her four seasons.

–Flynn, who played baseball and men’s basketball and has served as a broadcaster on the team’s baseball broadcasts, enjoyed an 11-year career with the Cincinnati Reds. He was a member of the Big Red Machine teams in 1975-76 and won the Gold Glove award in 1980. He played for the Reds, Expos, Texas and Tigers during his professional career. He also is a member of the Kentucky state Sports Hall of Fame. He won on an Ohio Valley Emmy Award for his work on “Kentucky Life.”

–Cheek-Ramsey was a standout on the school’s softball squad frim 2016-19 and a first-team All-American performer. She was the first UK player to win SEC Player of the Year in 2019 and ranks second on the school’s all-time list in home runs (61), RBIs (202) and runs scored with 189. She led the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament four times, including three regional appearances.

–Hahn played tennis from 1986-89 and won the ITA National indoor singles title in 1987. She went 148-45 as a singles and doubles performer and was consistently the top player in most matches. The Wildcats went 79-29 while Hahn was on the team. She won a doubles gold medal in the 1987 Pan American Games and was a bronze medalist in the World University Games that same year. She coached at Tennessee for 19 seasons.