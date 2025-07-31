Published 11:16 am Thursday, July 31, 2025

Barbara Sharp Reynierson, 102, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2025, in St. Marys, Ohio. Barbara was born on May 26, 1923, in Los Angeles, California, and raised in Needles, California. Barbara graduated from Centre College and became a longtime resident of Danville, Kentucky where she devoted herself as an educator, councilwoman, volunteer, and cherished neighbor. She was a devoted member of Lexington Avenue Baptist Church and First Presbyterian Church of Danville. Her kindness, leadership, and generosity left a lasting impact on her community and all who knew her. Barbara is survived by her sons James Harold Reynierson, III (Debbie), William Sharp Reynierson (Doris), and John Julian Reynierson (Christine); grandchildren James Harold Reynierson IV, Lori Bohler, Jessica Holte, Sharp Reynierson, and Lydia Flynn; and great-grandchildren Bryce Reynierson, Harvey Holte, Harper Holte, and Emma Bohler. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Harold Reynierson Jr., sisters Dede Crews and Betty Nichols and brother Benjamin Sharp. A celebration of life will be held September 27th at 10:30am at the First Presbyterian Church of Danville. Family and friends are invited to honor her 102 extraordinary years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Boyle County Humane Society.