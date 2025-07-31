Boyle Fiscal Court discusses EMS contracts, ethics and back-to-school event

josely.labarrere@bluegrassnewsmedia.com

The Boyle County Fiscal Court held its regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2025, with a range of issues on the agenda including emergency services contracts, ethics updates, and a back-to-school block party proposal.

The meeting began with standard procedures such as an invocation by Magistrate Gay, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the approval of previous minutes, budget and cash transfers, and bills.

Under new business, Rashea Ford spoke about a proposed Back to School Block Party. HR Director Steve Griffin presented an ESI agreement for review.

A Boyle County Sheriff representative delivered the department’s second quarter report. Facilities Supervisor Mark Gordon provided an update concerning garage door improvements.

EMS Clinical Manager Mo Shalash requested contract renewals for the Stryker ProCare PM and Handtevy systems, as well as the purchase of a Hamilton T1 ventilator. EMS Captain Michael Mattingly proposed the acquisition of an EMS Narc Box.

Ethics Chairman Joe Myers gave an update on county ethics matters. Treasurer Shannon Greene presented both the monthly and year-end financial reports.

An executive session was held under Kentucky Revised Statute 61.810(1)(b), which permits closed deliberations related to the acquisition or sale of real estate when public discussion could affect the property’s value.

The meeting was open to the public and was also live-streamed on the Boyle County Media Channel.

Reports and comments from magistrates, the county attorney, and the County Judge-Executive followed the main agenda items before the court adjourned.