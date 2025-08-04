Danville CVB awards $12,000 in tourism grants

The Danville-Boyle County Convention and Visitors Bureau recently awarded a total of $12,000 to five local organizations to support marketing and advertising efforts for upcoming events aimed at drawing visitors to the region.

The funding is part of the CVB’s grant and sponsorship program, which is reviewed twice annually and is designed to assist events that promote tourism in Boyle County. Applications were evaluated at the CVB board of directors’ July 21 meeting.

“The CVB has budgeted more than $150,000 to spend over the next year on advertising and marketing to help attract new visitors to Danville and Boyle County,” said Kendall Clinton, executive director of the CVB. “We incorporate some of our local events and visitor locations into those advertising and marketing campaigns, but the CVB’s grant program allows local organizations to tap into some of our funding to create their own advertising and marketing plans.”

The five organizations receiving funding were: