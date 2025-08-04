Danville CVB awards $12,000 in tourism grants
Published 2:31 pm Monday, August 4, 2025
The Danville-Boyle County Convention and Visitors Bureau recently awarded a total of $12,000 to five local organizations to support marketing and advertising efforts for upcoming events aimed at drawing visitors to the region.
The funding is part of the CVB’s grant and sponsorship program, which is reviewed twice annually and is designed to assist events that promote tourism in Boyle County. Applications were evaluated at the CVB board of directors’ July 21 meeting.
“The CVB has budgeted more than $150,000 to spend over the next year on advertising and marketing to help attract new visitors to Danville and Boyle County,” said Kendall Clinton, executive director of the CVB. “We incorporate some of our local events and visitor locations into those advertising and marketing campaigns, but the CVB’s grant program allows local organizations to tap into some of our funding to create their own advertising and marketing plans.”
The five organizations receiving funding were:
- Junction City Matters – Awarded $1,500 to promote Balloons Over the Bluegrass, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 24 at the Danville-Boyle County Airport.
• Danville’s Small Town Christmas – Received $1,500 to help market its third annual Christmas festival on Saturday, Dec. 6, which will include live music, vendors, and visits with Santa.
• Forkland Community Center – Awarded $1,500 to advertise the 53rd Forkland Heritage Festival and Revue, set for Oct. 10–11 at the Forkland Community Center.
• Main Street Perryville – Granted $5,000 for marketing two events: the Perryville Commemoration: Troops, Turtles & Traditions on Oct. 3–4, and Perryville Christmas: Songs of the Season on Nov. 29.
• Art Center of the Bluegrass – Received $2,500 to support brochures, radio ads, and digital marketing for upcoming programming.
The grant program is part of the CVB’s broader effort to boost tourism and highlight local culture, events, and attractions.For more information about the grant program, contact cvb@historicdanvilleky.com. A full calendar of upcoming events is available at www.danvillekentucky.com.