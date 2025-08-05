Danville gas station shooting leaves one injured

josely.labarrere@bluegrassnewsmedia.com

A dispute between two men at a Danville gas station Thursday ended in gunfire, sending one man to the hospital in critical condition and landing another behind bars on an assault charge.

Danville Police responded to reports of a shooting around the 3600 block of South Danville Bypass, at Sheeji Food Mart. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the incident began as a verbal altercation between 43-year-old Justin Smothers and 44-year-old David Clem, both residents of Danville. The two men were reportedly inside the store when the confrontation turned physical.

Authorities said Smothers pulled out a 9mm handgun during the struggle and fired two shots. Clem was struck in the upper arm and torso.

Emergency medical services transported Clem to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. As of the latest report, he remains in critical condition.

Smothers did not leave the scene following the incident. Officers arrested him at the location and charged him with first-degree assault. He was transported to the Boyle County Detention Center, where he remains in custody.

No other injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police have not released details on what may have sparked the altercation.

The Sheeji Food Mart remained open for business later in the day, though law enforcement officials were seen collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses at the scene.

First-degree assault is a Class B felony in Kentucky and carries a potential sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison upon conviction.

Danville Police have not indicated whether surveillance footage was obtained or whether additional charges are pending. Officials are urging any witnesses who may have seen the incident or have information to come forward.

This marks one of the more serious incidents of gun violence in the area in recent months. Danville law enforcement continues to emphasize community cooperation and conflict resolution to prevent situations like this from escalating to violence.

As the investigation continues, authorities have not released any updates on Clem’s condition or whether he will face any charges related to the altercation.