Published 11:12 am Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Ola Frances Balden Royalty, 95, of Canton, GA, formerly of Scottsdale, AZ and Harrodsburg, KY passed away July 31, 2025. Born in Harrodsburg, she was the son of the late William H. and Mary E. Jarvis Balden. Ola was a 1947 graduate of Harrodsburg High School. Ola and her husband, Gene C. Royalty, were owners / proprietors of G & H Furniture Showrooms in Harrodsburg from 1951 until 1989. After 35 years at G & H, she moved to Scottsdale, AZ where she lived for 30 years before moving to Marietta, GA in January 2020. Ola was a long-time member of Harrodsburg Christian Church and First Christian Church Scottsdale. She loved University of Kentucky basketball, traveling, and playing golf, which she enjoyed for more than 50 years. Ola Frances will always be remembered as a devoted mother, caring friend, and a wonderful grandmother. She is survived by two children, Mark (Connie) Royalty of Aberdeen, NC and Alan (Mylinda) Royalty of Marietta; five grandchildren, Chris (Chelsea) Royalty of Oakland, CA; Scott Royalty of Aberdeen; Kyle (Hannah) Royalty of Athens, GA; Kelsey (Tyler) Royalty Landolt of Marietta; and Kurtis (Adriana) Royalty of Marietta; three great-grandsons, Bruce and Arthur Royalty of Oakland and Liam Landolt of Marietta; and one great-granddaughter, Grace Royalty of Athens. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her former husband, Gene, her three sisters and two brothers. We are grateful for the excellent care that Ola received from the team at Cedarhurst of Canton, from Inspire Hospice, and from her caregiver, Lorraine. A celebration of her life will be at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA, on Saturday, September 13. Visitation will be from 1:30 – 3 p.m., with a service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alpharetta First Baptist Church, 44 Academy St., Alpharetta, GA 30009 as a SLIMS (Sierra Leone International Mission School) Africa mission fund gift. Give to the SLIMS Africa mission fund online at https://firstcity.com/give.