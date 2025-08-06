Transfer Calzada has early nod in UK QB race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops hasn’t officially named a starting quarterback, but it appears transfer Zach Calzada has the early nod going into the second week of training camp.

Calzada, who played at Incarnate Word last season, has also played at Texas A&M and has thrown for 8,707 yards and 73 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He threw for 3,791 yards and 35 scores last season at Incarnate Word.

“If there was a game tomorrow, Zach would be under center, but this whole depth chart is going to move before — well, not the whole depth chart, but it can,” Stoops said. “It’s all open to move by the first game. We have a lot of practices to go through.”

So far in camp, Calzada has been taking approximately 75 percent of the reps with the first team, while sophomore returnee Cutter Boley is getting a fourth of the share of repetitions behind center.

“We feel good about it,” Stoops said. “We all know we need to play better at that position, but we all know we need to play better around him. We need to give him some time. We need to make tough catches. We need to have balance, and we need to help those QBs out.”

Calzada is looking forward to the opportunity of competing in the SEC and likes the makeup of offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan’s offensive scheme.

Email newsletter signup

“I love coach Hamden, his offense, and the pieces that you know are going to be put in front of me and the guys that we have, and I’m just really excited for the opportunity,” Calzada said. “For me, I’ve just got to be smart and aggressive. There’s going to be times where I might have to put my shoulder down on it.

“You’ve got to have a situation, but you know, also got to protect myself as it’s a long season with some really good, strong opponents. I’ve got to stay healthy, but I also have got to help win games (by playing) smart and aggressive.”

Boley appeared in four games for the Wildcats in his first collegiate season. He threw for 338 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He threw for a career-high 160 yards in a loss at Texas.

Much like Calzada, Boley is anxious to see how the Wildcats respond with a roster turnaround that features 26 veteran transfers, with several new faces at running back, wide receiver and the offensive line.

“I’m excited to see how we put it together. It’s like a whole different team out there,” he said. “We’ve got a bunch of different guys, a bunch of new freshmen, transfers, everything like that.”

Much like Calzada, Boley enjoys playing in Hamdan’s system.

“I like what coach Hamdan does,” Boley said. “I like the type of offense he runs. I really like the way he chooses to coach and the way he’s able to get across to the quarterback room. (I’m) super excited to have another go at it with him.”

Boley and Calzada give Stoops and his staff two reliable options as the Wildcats prepare for the season opener against Toledo, set for Aug. 30 at Kroger Field.

“I have a lot of confidence in both guys,” Stoops said. “We’ll go from there.”