Tower Hill water tank receives fresh coat, extends lifespan

Published 12:26 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

By joselylabarrere

The Tower Hill Water Tank (Photo submitted)

josely.labarrere@bluegrassnewsmedia.com
 

A familiar fixture in the Danville skyline has undergone a much-needed makeover. The Tower Hill Water Tank, located behind Chick-fil-A, has been cleaned and repainted inside and out as part of a routine maintenance schedule conducted by the City of Danville Municipal Utilities.

The painting project plays a vital role in prolonging the life of the tank, preventing corrosion, and preserving water quality for local residents and businesses.

Email newsletter signup

The Tower Hill tank holds approximately 3 million gallons of water and is an integral part of Danville’s water distribution system. Water is pumped directly from the treatment plant to homes and businesses. Any water not immediately used flows into storage tanks like Tower Hill’s.

These tanks also serve as a backup supply during pump maintenance or when system demands have been met. Thanks to their elevated placement, they help maintain consistent water pressure throughout the area.

The project is one of several efforts by the city to ensure long-term sustainability and reliability of Danville’s municipal water system.

More News

Cows watch as Black Vultures attack calves. (Photo submitted)

Black Vultures threaten local livestock

"The Beautiful Era" will be showcased from May to June. An opening reception will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on May 2.

Posters from ‘The Beautiful Era’ will be exhibited at Art Center of the Bluegrass

The Danville Children's Choir. (Photo submitted)

Danville Children’s Choir to Present Spring Concert May 4

 Boyle County Fiscal Court discusses budget prep, inmate restoration

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Upcoming Events