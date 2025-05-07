Tower Hill water tank receives fresh coat, extends lifespan Published 12:26 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

A familiar fixture in the Danville skyline has undergone a much-needed makeover. The Tower Hill Water Tank, located behind Chick-fil-A, has been cleaned and repainted inside and out as part of a routine maintenance schedule conducted by the City of Danville Municipal Utilities.

The painting project plays a vital role in prolonging the life of the tank, preventing corrosion, and preserving water quality for local residents and businesses.

The Tower Hill tank holds approximately 3 million gallons of water and is an integral part of Danville’s water distribution system. Water is pumped directly from the treatment plant to homes and businesses. Any water not immediately used flows into storage tanks like Tower Hill’s.

These tanks also serve as a backup supply during pump maintenance or when system demands have been met. Thanks to their elevated placement, they help maintain consistent water pressure throughout the area.

The project is one of several efforts by the city to ensure long-term sustainability and reliability of Danville’s municipal water system.