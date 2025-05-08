Robert “Bobby” Litton Newby, 86

Published 9:28 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Robert “Bobby” Litton Newby was born on June 16th, 1938, in Danville, Kentucky, and he was sent to his eternal home at the age of 86, surrounded by family at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 4, 2025. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Newby, his father, John Will Newby, his sisters, Norma Newby Yankey and Mary Florence Catlett, and a brother, John Michael Newby. As well as countless friends and family.

After he graduated from Danville High School, Robert enlisted and served in the United States Army as a Sergeant and marksman. He also served our community as an employee of the Danville United States Post Office for over 30 years, working with many people he loved dearly. Robert was also an active and faithful member of the Danville Church of Christ and the Fort Logan Church of Christ for many years. He loved farming, fishing, playing pool, spending time with his family, being with his friends, and attending football games. He was an avid UK fan and followed Danville High School football for many years. Those who knew him will remember Robert for his infectious smile, gentle spirit, and cheerful humor. He had a magnetic personality and an innate way of spreading love and kindness. He had a rare gift for making others smile and laugh, leaving a lasting impact on all who crossed his path.

He is survived by his wife Eleanor Cotton Newby, his son John (Patti) Newby, and his daughter Robyn (Junie) Coffman. His grandchildren are Cayti, Crystal, Lexy, Pierce, Emma, Cari, Valerija, and David. And his great-grandchildren Micah, Seth, Luca, Mila, Rowan, Declan, Vivienne, Grayson, Milana, and Vera.

Robert was a loving and devoted husband to Ellie. He cherished his role as a father and grandfather and was a loyal friend to many. He was the epitome of hard work, dedication, and love. His journey on this earth was marked by integrity, compassion, and unwavering faith in God. As he was affectionately known, Bobby was a shining light in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Monday, May 12, 2025, at Stith Funeral Home, Danville. The funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Stith Funeral Home, Danville, with Charlie Ellis officiating. Pallbearers will be Micah Brown, Seth Brown, Junie Smith, Luca Carballal, Terry Graham, Jimmy Godbey, Daron Stewart, and Tom Hollon, Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Cooper, Dickie Cooper, Steve Graham, and Terry Ray. Burial will be in Lancaster Cemetery. For condolences and to share memories please visit www.stithcares.com