Weigel receives top leadership awards from Lindsey Wilson College Published 10:30 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Mia Weigel, a senior at Lindsey Wilson College and Danville native, has been recognized with two of the college’s highest student honors for leadership and service, including the prestigious L3 Award and the President’s Award.

Weigel, a double major in human services and counseling and psychology, accepted the L3 Award—short for “live, learn and lead”—during the L3 Student Leadership Banquet held April 21. The award is given to students and employees who exemplify Lindsey Wilson’s core values in their daily lives.

Only six days earlier, Weigel was named the recipient of the President’s Award, which is presented to the graduating senior who, in the opinion of the college president, best embodies the mission of Lindsey Wilson College.

Email newsletter signup

“I’ve always admired individuals who have received the L3 Award in the past because they have done so much for the campus,” said Weigel, a 2021 graduate of Boyle County High School and daughter of Michelle Weigel. “I’ve always wanted to make an impact like they have.”

Weigel has made her mark through her four-year involvement with the Lindsey Wilson Bonner Scholars Program, a leadership and community service initiative. She credits the program with helping her grow personally and professionally.

“It really challenged me to get out of my comfort zone to find my voice,” Weigel said. She has earned consistent academic recognition, including spots on the President’s List and Dean’s List throughout her time at Lindsey Wilson.

Much of her service work has been with the Center for Courageous Kids in Scottsville, Kentucky, a nonprofit camp serving children with medical challenges at no cost to families. Weigel has spent two summers at the camp and is preparing for a third. She estimates she has served over 1,700 hours as a Bonner Scholar.

“It’s been a privilege to work there because it’s life-changing,” Weigel said. “There are so many different families and children with different life stories who have taught me so much.”

Weigel said the campers serve as her greatest source of inspiration and drive.

“At times, you get mentally and physically tired,” she said. “But I would wake up and think, ‘I’m going to keep going because I’m serving something for a greater good.’”

Following her graduation with honors on May 3, Weigel plans to return to the Danville-Boyle County area to begin her career in human services and prepare for graduate studies in counseling.

“It’s always been a goal and a passion of mine to serve others effectively,” she said.

Founded in 1903, Lindsey Wilson College will officially become Lindsey Wilson University on July 1. The Columbia-based liberal arts institution serves more than 4,000 students and offers 28 undergraduate majors, five graduate programs, and a doctoral degree.